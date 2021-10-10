2176 Puja Pandals Get Ready For Durga Puja Celebrations In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

After the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic, Tripura is ready to observe Durga Puja with devotion across the state.

Observing the COVID protocols issued by the government of Tripura on September 28, Durga Puja is going to be celebrated at 2176 places comprising 865 pujas in urban areas and 1,311 pujas in rural areas across the state.

Durga Puja festival will be celebrated at 554 marquees in and around Agartala city.

AIGP of Law and Order, Arindam Nath issued a press communiqué informing that elaborate police arrangement have been made all over the state to ensure a peaceful celebration of the festival. Nearly 7,660, comprising 4,242 TSR and 3,418 police personnel shall be deployed in the state to maintain law and order and to regulate traffic movement.

The sensitive and important places with high footfalls will be kept under CCTV surveillance. Total 78 CCTV will be installed in various locations all over the state excluding the available CCTV, cameras installed in Agartala under Smart City Project.

There will be a total of 157 Police Assistance Booths all over the state including 50 Police Assistance Booths exclusively in Agartala city to assist pandal hoppers. 98 watchtowers are being constructed in all important locations including 25 towers in Agartala city.

‘No-Entry’ shall be imposed during the puja days from October 12 to October 15 between 06 PM to 12 midnight on some major roads of Agartala city. However, an emergency route for IGM/GBP Hospital will be kept open.

Under the Emergency Response Security System (ERSS) a total of 88 mobile vehicles will also remain in service 24×7, for which the Toll-Free call number is 112. The assistance of NCC shall be taken for Traffic control during the daytime in course of the Puja. This apart, 200 Women Police Volunteers in Gomati District and 240 in West Tripura District will also assist the police. Plain Clothed Police personnel including Women Police will be deployed in various places to surveil and to prevent pickpocketing.

Anti-Sabotage checks have been stepped up and the services of Dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad are being utilized. State Disaster Response Force will be kept ready for attending any exigency.