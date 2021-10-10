Diverse Flora, Traditional Medicines In Northeast To Catalyse AYUSH: Sonowal

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the review meeting of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homeopathy held at Umiam in the Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya on October 9.

While speaking to the media person, the minister stressed the need for the best quality education for students of the region said that the northeastern region possesses the greatest potential for the next phase of economic growth of the country.

He stressed the potential of the Northeast to emerge as a powerhouse in AYUSH. “The diversity of flora in the region along with the rich heritage of traditional medicine will act as a catalyst for the development of AYUSH-based industries in the region. The Union government is committed to elevate the economic proposition of the Northeast and provide the launchpad for India’s next economic growth,” he said.

The best education in Ayurveda nursing and pharmacy as well as professional short-term courses in Panchkarma Therapy so that students from Northeast and other parts of the country can avail it. The minister stressed training world-class manpower who will be able to drive economic growth.

The Union Minister said that the government remains committed to make the northeast the growth engine of India. In this regard, he highlighted the rich & dynamic flora that nature has bestowed on us. He added, “There is a major opportunity for AYUSH-based industries to look at northeast as the next destination for their new units. The world-class professionals trained at NEIAH and other important training centers under the Ministry of AYUSH will complement the availability of the flora in the region to accelerate growth in the region.

The Union Minister stated that the Govt is committed to developing modern infra in NEIAH. He announced that the Govt will take steps to start PG courses at the institute and the stipend for Homoeopathy interns will be increased at par with Ayurveda.

During the review meeting with the top officials of his ministry, the union minister took stock of the steps taken by the government to build capacity in the AYUSH-led initiatives. He advised a few course corrections so that results from these initiatives can reach the end-users and people sooner than later.