97 Km Indo Bangladesh Border Still Open, Needs Barbed Wire Fencing

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kr. Deb has asked the centre to complete the fencing of the remaining 97 Kms along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. The issue was raised in a review meeting of the High-Level Empowered Committee (HLEC) of the Border Management Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the recently concluded Tripura Assembly session, the Tripura government is pushing for barbed wire fencing of the 97.397 KM. The unfenced areas fall under 7 districts except for Tripura West.

Tripura shares an international boundary of 856 KMs long with neighbouring country Bangladesh.

700.077 km long international boundary with neighbouring country Bangladesh is having barbed wire fence, said CM Deb, who is also the minister in-charge of Home (Police) department in reply to a query raised by BJP MLA Sudhangshu Das at the recently held assembly session.

He said that the areas where barbed wire fencing needs to be completely at the earliest are spread over eleven sub-divisions- Sonamura, Karbook, Kailashahar, Khowai, Gandacherra, Ambassa, Longtharai Valley, Dharmanagar, Kanchanpur, Sabroom, and Belonia.

Apart from this, higher officials of the district administrations alleged that the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) are putting objections over fencing in certain areas where Tripura is sharing international boundaries with Bangladesh