Areca Nuts Worth Rupees One Crore Confiscated In Mizoram’s Champai

NET Web Desk

The Serchhip Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles, recovered 521 bags of Areca Nuts approximate cost of Rs 1,03,54,500/- in Ruantlang on 10 October 2021.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles, and Customs Department, Champhai based on a tip-off.

The approximate cost of the recovered Areca Nuts is Rs 1,03,54,500/-. As the Customs Department Champhai, Dist Champhai seized the contraband items on 10 October 2021 for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of Areca Nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border and several such operations have been conducted in the past.