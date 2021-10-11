Arunachal Deputy CM Inaugurates New SP Office At Anjaw

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated the new Superintendent Police Office of Anjaw District at Hawai today in presence of Home Minister, Bamang Felix, MLA Hayuliang, Dasanglu Pul and Director General of Police, R P Upadhyaya.

Speaking on the occasion he spoke about the government’s efforts to develop the border areas. “Govt is giving special attention to the development of border areas. Construction of Arunachal Trans-Highway is also going on in full swing across the State,” he said. He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the govt agencies in the smooth construction of roads in the border areas.

He further asked the Deputy Commissioner Anjaw to expedite the process of land compensation in certain portions for immediate commencement of the road construction works.

He further said that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh will develop three model villages in border areas, one each in Eastern, Central and Western zone in the State. He also said that micro-hydel will be developed in border areas for generation of electricity for border villages where electricity supply through Power Grid do not reach due to difficult terrain.

Taking cognizance of the poor network in the district headquarter Hawai, Mein informed that one of the World’s Largest Tower Industry, Indus Tower Limited is going to installed Smart Monopole in some locations of the State which will improve the network connectivity. He added that they proposed to install at some select locations in Itanagar/Naharlagun, Pasighat, Namsai and Tawang on pilot basis and will install in all the district headquarters in the next phase. He assured that in the next phase such towers will be installed in Hawai too.

Home Minister, Bamang Felix sought the cooperation of the people in maintaining peace in the district. “Police alone cannot maintain the law and order but with the cooperation of the people and society as a whole, together we can make a peaceful State,” he added. He further informed that with the inauguration of the SP Office in Hawai including a police station under it, Anjaw District has got its second Police Station too. the help of police personnel for emergency services like fire-fighting, etc.