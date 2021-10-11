BJP Workers Accused Of Opening Fire At Congress Coordinator’s Residence

NET Web Desk

Recently, a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have allegedly carried out a gun attack at the residence of intending candidate of Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency and Manipur Congress Committee (MPYCC) state coordinator, Usham Manglem.

According to reports, around 10 people attending an election-related discussion in the residence were injured during the firing incident.

Usham informed that around 500 workers of BJP MLA Paonam Brojen from Wangjing arrived at the spot in two and four wheeler vehicles, stopped at his gate and fired several rounds.

They parked their vehicles in front of his residential gate and at a playground nearby his residence.

These perpetrators also allegedly tried to molest women during the incident, who came out on hearing the clanging of electric poles by locals, added Usham.

The miscreants tried to pull their phaneks (traditional cloth) and snatch away the mobile phones, he alleged.

Meanwhile, acting on specific units, a large number of Thoubal police commandos arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

Eventually, the personnel controlled the situation by dispersing the crowd from the scene.

On Sunday, a sit-in-protest was also staged at Wangjing Hodamba, Papal, Khongjom and Kairembikhok on Sunday, thereby displayed placards to oppose the incident.