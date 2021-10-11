Bring Concrete Proposals For Doctors Fighting Covid-19 : Gauhati HC To Assam Government

NET Web Desk

The Gauhati High Court has sought a response from the Assam Government on provisions of compensation for doctors and other Frontline Health Workers, exposed to life risk during the pandemic.

The High Court Bench of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh was hearing pleas on a scheme framed by the state government for covid frontline workers in case if they fall prey to the dreaded virus.

According to the state government, the doctors have received financial assistance and compensation through the initiation of a scheme, commenced by the cabinet.

In response to the following, the petitioner, Sneha Kalita argued that said scheme is especially meant for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.

It added that the specified scheme failed to deliver any assistance to doctors who have been the victims of assaults while treating COVID-19 patients.

The counsel further informed about notification dated February 1, 2019, which was issued by the political (A) department of the Assam government. This stressed providing payments of compensation for the victims of acid attack, lynching, mob violence, witch-hunting, rape, sexual assault, etc.

The specified scheme is framed under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme 2012, which is relatable to Section 357A of the CrPC.

The plea asks the government to also look after the grievances of the doctors, and the health care workers, who have faced the worst while discharging their professional duties, especially during the pandemic.

The Gauhati HC bench after hearing the plea asked the Assam government to review all the points, file a response and come back again with concrete proposals on the next date (November 23, 2021).