Go To Hills 2.0 : Manipur CM Inaugurates Projects At Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 11, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has distributed multiple items and projects worth Rs 46.34 Crore at Kangpokpi district.

The programme was also attended by Member of Parliament (MP), Ministers, Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), Chief Secretary, Officials and other Community leaders.

Initiated under “Go To Hills 2.0”, the CM have distributed items such as – Knapsack sprayer, Soil Health Card, Sprinkler Irrigation Sets, Sewing Machines, Farm/Pond Water Harvesting Structure, Smartphones meant for college students, and loans under Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANIDHI).

The items include:

– Knapsack sprayer

– Soil Health Card

– Sprinkler Irrigation Sets

– Sewing machines

– Farm/Pond Water Harvesting Structure

– Smartphones for college students

Meanwhile, it has also announced several schemes of Post-Matric and Pre-Matric Scholarships for the students.

Various items and financial assistances under COVID-19 Livelihood Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), MOAP schemes were also distributed to the beneficiaries.

– Post Matric Scholarships, Renewal -11342 & Fresh– 25916 students

– Pre Matric Scholarships, 111 renewal & 2257 fresh students

Besides, wheel chairs and hearing aids were also distributed to the residents.

During the programme, the CM has also inaugurated 21 projects worth Rs 28.97 Crore in the district.

Delighted to be back at Kangpokpi under the Go to Hills 2.0 initiative. In our effort bring holistic development across the district of Kangpokpi, the BJP led Govt has taken up multiple projects & today, I am privileged to inaugurate 21 projects worth Rs 28.97 Cr in the district. pic.twitter.com/78xvjgioyn — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 11, 2021

The projects include : Road from Thayong to Tanthouphai; PSA Oxygen Plant; 8 Water Supply Schemes; New ward of CHC, Saikul; 2 Sadbhavna Mandap; Transit accommodation for doctors & teachers; TD blocks at Bungte Chiru and Champhai; Oak Tasar Graiage sericulture at Pheijang.

It’s worth mentioning that “Go To Hills 2.0” is an outreach programme to ensure that people in remote places avail benefits of various welfare schemes at their doorsteps.