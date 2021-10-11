Guwahati-New Delhi Travel Time Reduce With Electrification Of Tracks

NET Web Desk

Travel time is expected to be reduced significantly between the National capital and Guwahati as the electrification of railway lines completes till Guwahati. As such the speed of the trains will increase and the duration of journey between Katihar to Guwahati is expected to come down to 2 hours from 11 hours earlier.

With the electrification traction change will also being eliminated, which happens at New Jalpaiguri and New Coochbehar.

“Even heavier goods train can be run with higher speed. And this is yet another effort by NFR for capital connectivity by Green Transportation,” Chief PRO of NFR Guneet Kaur said.

The newly electrified lines will be able to handle more passengers and goods from before.

Electrification of railway tracks of Assam has been a long pending demand of the passengers of the state to make train travel faster.