Jammu & Kashmir : Soldiers Killed In An Encounter With Terrorists

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 11, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) along with four armed personnel have martyred during an encounter between Indian Armed Forces and blatant heavily armed terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to official reports, the armed personnel got critically-injured in villages adjacent to Dara Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district.

Later, during treatment, these security forces succumbed to their injuries.

Based on specific units about the movement of 3-4 militants, security forces initiated the mission near a DKG village in Surankote.

It is pertinent to note that twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri along Line of Control (LOC) have been the hotspot of terror-related activities.