Manipur : Four Suspected KNLA Cadres Gunned Down Near Hingojang

In a major operation against insurgent squads, the Assam Rifles and Indian Army had launched a joint operation recently, killing four suspected militants of Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) near Manipur’s Hingojang village.

Based on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched by the security forces in Thoubal district, thereby cordoning off the entire region prior to commencement of the gunfight.

According to Indian Express report, the militant group had set-up a camp into the specified region. During the operation, the security forces found 12 armed men, which led to a “chance encounter”, informed by Lieutenant Colonel Mohit Vaishnava, public relations officer (defence wing).

Four among these cadres were shot dead by the security forces, while 8 cadres succeeded to escape the spot.

Furthermore, the security forces have also recovered rifles from the spot.