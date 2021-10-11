Manipur Gets 15 COVID Vaccination Express Vans

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 11, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has launched 15 COVID Vaccination Express across the state, in order to attain 100 percent vaccination at the earliest.

A joint initiative of the Health Department and CARE India, the vaccination express is believed to cover every household and inoculate residents at their doorsteps.

Flagged off by the CM from Secretariat Office in Imphal, each of these 15 vehicles have been equipped with vaccines, equipment and well-trained medical personnel.

These vans will also cover elderly citizens; differently-abled; and individuals who don’t have any access to transportation.

The news has been informed by Manipur CM N. Biren Singh through his official Twitter handle. “Delighted to launch 15 Covid Vaccination Express in Manipur today. Under the guidance of our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, it is our resolve to vaccinate all eligible persons at the earliest. These vans will cover every household to vaccinate & bring our life back to normal.” – tweeted by the CM.