Manipur : Outfit Rejects Manipur’s Merger With India, Calls For Shutdown

NET Web Desk

The proscribed umbrella group Coordination Committee (CorCom) called for a total-shutdown across Manipur on October 15 to voice protest against the merger of Manipur with the Indian union.

During the shutdown, exemptions will be made for medical, fire services, media and traditional and customary activities.

The shutdown will come into effect from 6 AM till 6 PM.

It is pertinent to note that CorCom is an apex body of six outlawed insurgent organizations.

In a press release, CorCom asserted that on September 21, 1949, the then king of Manipur Bodhachandra was forced by the centre to sign the Merger Agreement.

On October 15, 1949, Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh of Manipur and V.P. Menon, representing the Union government, signed the Manipur Merger Agreement.

It added that Indian armed forces surrounded Bodhachandra’s Bungalow in Shillong, an action undertaken by the centre against international laws.

“As the then Dominion Government of India annexed Manipur disregarding the norms of independent countries at the time, the people of Manipur have been opposing and challenging it time and again,” – added the umbrella outfit.

Security measures have also been beefed up throughout the state to cope with the total shutdown.

Apart from the civil police, special police commandos, State and central paramilitary forces have also been pressed into counter insurgency operations and routine patrolling, ahead of the shutdown.