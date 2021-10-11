Military talks Fail Between India and China, No Breakthrough On Border Issue

– NET Web Desk

The 13th round of military talks between India and China failed to reach an agreement between the two nations. Reportedly India offered certain “constructive suggestions” to which the Chinese side refused.

The meeting was held on Sunday and the Army said the meeting did not result in any resolution to the issues in the remaining areas.

“During the meeting, the Indian side, therefore, made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas,” Indian Army said in a statement.

The meeting took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) for eight and half hours.

“The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements,” the Army said.

“It was, therefore, necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western sector,” it said.

The Indian side also referred to talks held in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation between their respective foreign minister in Tajikistan.

“This would also be in accord with the guidance provided by the two foreign ministers in their recent meeting in Dushanbe where they had agreed that the two sides should resolve the remaining issues at the earliest,” the Indian Army said.

“The Indian side emphasised such resolution of the remaining areas would facilitate progress in the bilateral relations,” it added.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground.

The talks happened in the backdrop of recent Chinese transgressions in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Each side maintains around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in sensitive areas.