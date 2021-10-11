Mizoram : Lunglei Deputy Commissioner Distributes Smartphones To Underprivileged Students

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 11, the Lunglei Deputy Commissioner, Kulothungan distributed 46 smartphones to students belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) and AAY families.

The smartphones were distributed during a function organised by the office of Lunglei Deputy Commissioner, in partnership with Mizo Students’ Union (MSU), Regional Headquarters, Lunglei.

A sum of Rs. 3 lakhs was sanctioned for this purpose by Project Manager, Rajiv Bora.

During the programme, 46 smartphones worth Rs 12,000 were distributed to needy students.

The Deputy Commissioner urged for more such interventions in the future.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students had to continue their studies in online mode, and those without access to smartphones have struggled to keep pace with their peers.

“Because of this noble initiative, students from a disadvantaged background will now be able to access their online classes,” – he stated.

He further expressed hope that smartphones would give a boost to students in their academic journey.