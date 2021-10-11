Sikkim : ITBP Trekking Expedition Begins From Yuksam

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 11, a 20-member-team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commenced a frontier level trekking expedition from Yuksam, West Sikkim district, at an altitude of 4985 ft.

Led by 13th battalion commandant, Chandan Singh Bhandari; IG Eastern Frontier, SK Sharma; DIG RPS Raghuvanshi, the frontier-level trekking expedition was flagged-off on Sunday.

The trekking will pass through various places upto 16,000 ft altitude covering the total distance of 390 kms : 290 kms by vehicle and 100 kms on foot in 11 days.

During the flagging-off ceremony, ecological balance will be maintained, informed CO Bhandari.

“Flora and fauna won’t be disturbed. Medical camp will be organised for the locals and activities will be carried out to maintain a friendly relation amongst the army personnel and the civilians. Collection of garbage will be conducted and disposed-off after the expedition in the rightful place,” – added CO Bhandari.