Tragedy In Tirap As Children Drown In A Pit Dug For Road Construction

-NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident in Tirap, Arunachal, three children drowned flooded pit near an under-construction Tirap-Longding road. The 9 feet pit was dug by SKS Infra Projects Ltd. for constructing a culvert at Longo village.

The children were identified as Niman Wangsu(15), Kamlong Wangsu(12), Gannya Nokbi(10).

Longo GPC Hogang Wangsu, claimed that the children drowned around 9 am on Saturday when they tried to cross the muddy pool to get to the forest to search ‘Dhekia’ saag (fiddlehead grass). As there was no warning signboard the children mistook it for a muddy patch.

The GPC blamed “the careless and unprofessional attitude of SKS Infra Projects Ltd” for the death of the children.

The families of the victims lodged an FIR on Saturday night, and the police have registered a case under Section 304 A/34 IPC.

On Sunday Tirap SP Kardak Riba informed that the postmortem was completed and the investigation is ongoing.

The police team, earlier on Saturday evening, reached SKS Infra Projects Ltd’s temporary office at 2 Mile area here but found it to be closed. We have also spoken to the highway department authorities and will issue summons tomorrow since offices are closed on Sunday. In the meantime, we have already issued summons to the head office of SKS Infra Projects Ltd in New Delhi,” the SP said.

Tirap DC Taro Mize has said that the due process of disbursing compensation to the victims’ families is underway.