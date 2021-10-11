Tripura Boy Sambuddha Majumder Appointed ‘Space Scientist’ At ISRO

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

A highly-talented youngster from Tripura, Sambuddha Majumder has been appointed as a space scientist in the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Centre in Ahmedabad.

The space organization through an official notification termed him as an ‘asset of the country’.

Sambuddha had been a student of ‘Belonia English Medium HS school’ and had studied there till 4th standard, before getting admitted to Agartala’s ‘Don Bosco school’ in Nandan Nagar area, Agartala for the completion of Class XII.

Born to Pradip Majumder, a poet and Chief Manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Kailashahar in the Unakoti district, Sambuddha pursued higher education at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala with flying colours.

The proud father has also penned down an appreciation post for his dotting son. He wrote “Son, I know, I know very well that you will not stop there, the deeper concentration, the more study, and the perfection of experience will surely take you to a unique light. Just proud of you”.