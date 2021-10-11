Tripura : CPI-M Convener Bijan Dhar Succumbs To COVID-19

NET Web Desk

On Monday, October 11, the Tripura Left Front Convener and central committee member of the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M), Bijan Dhar succumbed at a private hospital in Kolkata, after suffering from prolonged COVID-19 related complications.

Aged 70-years-old, the convener is survived by his wife – Ila Dasgupta, daughter Gopa Dhar and other members of his family.

According to reports, his body would be flown to Agartala by today evening, and likely to be handed over to the Agartala government medical college and hospital on Tuesday.

An integral member of students’ politics since 1970s, Dhar was elected to CPI(M) state committee in 1978.

Dhar then became a member of the state secretariat in 1995.

He served as the party secretary between 2008 and 2018, who was later made the convener of the Left Front.