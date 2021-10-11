War On Drugs: 85 HIV Positive Cases Detected In Assam Jails

NET Bureau

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the deadly HIV is spreading its tentacles in the Jail system of Assam. Reportedly authorities of two jails in central Assam’s Nagaon district have detected 85 human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive cases within a month.

These cases were reported from the Central Jail and the Special Jail, both in district headquarters Nagaon, about 125 km east of Guwahati.

According to Atul Pator, district Joint Director of Health Services, most of the inmates had contracted the virus before they were put behind bars. “The disease in them was detected a few days ago,” he said.

Officials said the positive inmates, mostly intravenous drug users, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Forty cases were detected at the Central Jail,” jailer Prabin Hazarika said, denying the possibility of those found positive infecting others. He also denied allegations that the infected inmates were getting access to drugs.

Officials of the Special Jail said they detected 45 HIV-positive cases among their inmates as well.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said, “The jail authorities should be vigilant about the inmates getting access to drugs. The police recently arrested a pharmacist.”