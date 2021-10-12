270 cases, 5 Covid deaths in the last 24 hour in Assam As Durga Puja Begins

NET Web Desk

As Durga Puja celebrations begin in Assam marking the beginning of the festive season people have thronged markets in hordes. With Saptami today devotees have started visiting the Durga Puja pandals together the shadow of COVID-19 still looming.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of cases(104), followed by Barpeta(20), Jorhat(19), and Kamrup Rural(15), Assam’s tally rose to 6,05,239 as of Monday, while five have succumbed to complications pushing the death toll to 5,931.

The death reports come from Jorhat with two fatalities, and one each from Cachar, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon districts.

The state currently has 2,647 active cases, and 5,95,314 have recovered so far. The current recovery rate stood at 98.36 percent.

The number of people who received their first dose stands at 1.96 crores and about 64.87 lakh people have been fully vaccinated.