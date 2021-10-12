39 Nomination Papers Filed For Assam By-Polls, All Valid

-NET Web Desk

Thirty-Nine nomination papers have been filled for by-polls to be conducted in Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Thowra, Bhabanipur, and Mariani in Assam on October 30.

All the candidates filing nominations for the seats were found to be valid during scrutiny on Monday, October 11.

Among the 39, the prominent candidates are Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur), Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani) and Sushanta Borgohain (Thowra) of the BJP and the Congress’ Luhit Konwar (Mariani). All three of them had resigned from their seats once they shifted their allegiance to BJP.

Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats came into play in the Assam by-polls when their sitting MLAs succumbed to Covid-19.

October 16 has been given as the last date for withdrawal of nomination and votes will be counted on November 2.