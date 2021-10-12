CM Khandu Felicitates Arunachal’s Victorious Kabbadi Team

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu felicitated the Arunachal’s Kabbadi team at his office in Itanagar today. The Kabbadi team had made headlines by winning the National Sports Championship 2021 at Dehradun this month.

Meeting the victorious Kabbadi Team, which called on him today, CM Khandu interacted with the players.

“Couldn’t believe at first when I came to know that our Arunachal Kabaddi team had won for us the National Sports Championship 2021 at Dehradun.

I am so proud to meet our champions today at my office during their call on. Had wonderful interaction followed by felicitation,” the Arunachal Chief Minister shared on Twitter.

This is the first such achievement that the Kabbadi team of Arunachal has brought such laurels to the state. Defeating Rajasthan in the finals of October 2 it defeated teams like Haryana and Rajasthan on its way to the finals. The three-day championship was organized by the National Sports & Physical Fitness Board at the Guru Ram Rai University in Dehradun.

The Kabaddi Association of Arunachal is planning to provide further national and international exposure to the team.