Covaxin Gets Emergency Use Nod For Kids Above 2 Years

NET Web Desk

Covaxin, India’s first indigenously developed Covid-19 has been granted permission for the age group 2-18. Reports suggest that authorities have given emergency authorization to the vaccine keeping in mind the vulnerability of this unvaccinated age group.

According to a TOI report the subject expert committee, the nodal panel body on vaccination in India made the recommendation. Now the ball is in the court of the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), which gave the final nod.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of market authorization of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in an emergency situation,” the TOI report quoted the committee.

The Bharat Biotech manufactured inactive virus vaccine is being administered to children in select AIIMS hospitals across India as part of the clinical trials. The dates of the vaccine becoming fully available for pediatric use is still under wraps.