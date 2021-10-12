Garo Students Union Demands Re-evaluation Of Assam Meghalaya Border Area

NET Web Desk

Members of the Garo Students Union(GSU), along with villagers from Pilangkata and Maikhuli, have demanded a proper inspection of state lines before demarcation.

The people gathered on Monday to protest in Maikhuli and hold a rally towards Longkhuli, urging Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, to come and inspect the area properly.

Just a few days back inspection was carried out by the Regional Committee of Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve the border dispute.

Sunmoon Marak (Adviser of GSU Ri Bhoi), Ringkumoni Marak (women leader of the Garo Mahila), and others joined the villagers at the protest.