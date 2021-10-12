IIT-Guwahati Submits Proposal For Setting-Up ‘Centre For Excellence’ In Advanced Communications

0
13
Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan visits IIT-Guwahati; Photo Credit : IIT Guwahati/Twitter

 

  • NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has submitted a project proposal for setting-up ‘Center for Excellence’ in advanced communications.

Submitted to the Union minister of state for communications, Devusinh Chauhan, the proposal stresses on developing specific areas of next-generation communication systems.

Chauhan visited the Computer and Communication Centre (CCC) at the IIT-Guwahati. He was accompanied by the Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof TG Sitharam; Deputy Director Prof Sashindra K Kakoty; Interim Registrar Prof A Srinivasan; Dean PRBR, Prof Parameswar K Iyer.

During the programme, Supercomputer facility Param-Ishan, and its capabilities for multiple scientific, technological, weather forecasting and healthcare applications were demonstrated to Chauhan.

Besides, a special release of special cover on Muga silk was also organized as part of the event.

The Minister of State (MoS) also visited the Anechoic Chamber facility, Integrated Circuit Measurement lab, and discussed the following with Faculty Members of the Electronics & Communications Engineering (ECE) Department.

He also visited the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, thereby deliberating on future plans of Telecom including manufacturing 4G & 5G equipment.