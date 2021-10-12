Inter-State Movement : Sikkim Lifts Restrictions In Border Check-Posts

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Home Department announced that restrictions in inter-state movements have been lifted from all check posts of the state.

Signed by Chief Secretary, S.C. Gupta, the notification asserts that following order will come into force with immediate effect.

It is pertinent to note that persons who have been administered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or carrying negative RT PCR report conducted within 72 hours attained the permission to cross borders.

However, the earlier order stated that for tourists entering the state, these requirements shall be verified by concerned hotels, where they will be staying.