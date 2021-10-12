Justice Biswanath Somadder Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Sikkim HC

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 12, Justice Biswanath Somadder sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court during a function held at Ashirwad Hall, Raj Bhawan.

The Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office to the Chief Justice Designate.

The function was attended by the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay; Sikkim HC Judge, Justice Meenakshi M. Rai; Sikkim HC Judge, Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan; Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) Speaker, L. B. Das; SLA Deputy Speaker, Sangay Lepcha; Cabinet Ministers; Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs); Heads of Departments; Dignitaries and guests from the Judiciary; and other officials.

Justice Biswanath Somadder after taking the oath signed the solemn oath/ affirmation relating to his assumption of office, which was duly attested by the Governor.

Earlier, Chief Secretary, S. C. Gupta read out the notification and the warrant of appointment of Justice Shri Biswanath Somadder.

After the swearing in, the Chief Justice was congratulated by the Governor, the Chief Minister and host of other invitees.

Justice Shri Biswanath Somadder have also served as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya HC before his transfer to the Sikkim HC.

It’s worth mentioning that appointment of Justice Somadder came after the former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was appointed as the judge of Supreme Court (SC).

The Chief Justice has also practiced in Constitutional (Customs & Central Excise, FERA, Telecommunication, Education, Service and Income Tax), Arbitration, Company, Revenue, Civil and Criminal matters, and specialised in Revenue, Arbitration and Constitutional laws.

had also been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority of West Bengal on November 5, 2018.