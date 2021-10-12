Manipur Chief Minister Launches ‘CM Da Haisi’, Initiative To Address Citizen’s Grievances

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 12, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched ‘CM Da Haisi’ – a platform through which citizens can directly send in their grievances.

He released the contact no: 95347-95347, through which citizens can directly send in their views, grievances or suggestions directly to the Chief Minister.

“In our continuous endeavour to engage with the citizens and address their issues as efficiently as possible, I’m happy to launch the “CM Da Haisi” initiative today where anyone can reach out to me directly at 95347-95347 with their grievances or suggestions.” – tweeted the CM.

Mentioning that citizen engagement programs like Meeyamgi Numit/Hill Leaders Day could not be organized due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CM Biren said that ‘CM Da Haisi’ helpline will enable the citizens to directly reach out to him.