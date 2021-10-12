Manipur : Six Injured During Clash Between Supporters Of Rival Candidates, Shots Fired

NET Web Desk

At least six people were injured during a conflict that occurred between supporters of two rival candidates in the Andro Assembly Constituency, Manipur.

Clashes started between supporters of the former MLA of Andro and his rival candidate Lourebom Sanjoy during a poll meeting, at around 11 am.

According to reports, workers of former minister Th Shyamkumar allegedly attacked workers of Lourembam Sanjoy at Yairipok Yambem Leikai under Andro police station Imphal East.

During the attack, three workers of Sanjoy were injured with bullets fired.

The three injured persons were admitted to JNIMS while another three people including one woman who received injuries were given first aid at Primary Health Centre Yambem.

Condemning the attack, Sanjoy appealed to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to look into the matter.

On the other hand, Shyamkumar’s workers claimed that their meeting was disrupted by Sanjoy’s workers, as a result of which the confrontation broke out.