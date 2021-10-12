Medical Commission Approves 8th Medical College In Assam

NET Web Desk

The newly-constructed medical college in Lakhimpur town of Assam has been allowed by the National Medical Commission to commence classes from the current session.

With the approval, the number of medical colleges in Assam has gone up to eight.

Besides, with the addition of this new medical college, the number of MBBS seats in the state has risen to 1100, informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“In a major milestone for Assam, I’m glad to share that @NMC_IND has approved a new Medical College for Lakhimpur with 100 seats for MBBS. A matter of great personal pride as I see this 8th College, I dreamt of, taking shape,” – tweeted the CM.

The state Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta further informed that a letter of approval from the National Medical Commission was received by Assam’s medical education directorate.