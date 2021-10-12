Mizoram : Kolasib Election Officer Asks Candidates To Follow Covid-19 SOP In Electioneering

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 12, the Kolasib Election Officer Dr H. Lalthlangliana reiterated on the significance of conducting ‘free and fair’ election & ‘COVID-19 free’ election.

He asserted the same, while briefing about on-going preparations for the upcoming By-Elections of 4-Tuirial (ST) Assembly Constituency, to be held in October 30.

The DEO Kolasib announced that 4 candidates, who filed their nominations, have already been scrutinized.

While, the last date to withdraw nomination has been slotted for October 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM.

He urged all political parties to adhere by the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while carrying out their campaign.

This should be maintained as Covid-19 positivity rate seemed to be gradually declining in the district.

He also reminded the parties that campaigning beyond 6 PM and before 9 AM is strictly prohibited.

The DEO also mentioned that last hour of polling time, i.e., 5 PM to 6 PM on October 30, 2021 should be reserved for Covid-19 positive voters, and that every polling station must require a Covid-19 Nodal Officer on duty.

After the press briefing, DEO along with General Observer Mohammed Ali Shihab, IAS, inspected the Counting Hall and Strong Room.