Mizoram Plans ‘Online/Offline’ Annual Anthurium Festival This Year

NET Web Desk

The tourism department of Mizoram held a meeting on October 11 on the prospect of organising a two-day Anthurium festival in the state.

Since 2006, the Mizoram government has been organising the Anthurium festival annually, to showcase the diverse aspects of the state.

In 2020 the festival was organised virtually due to COVID-19, informed Tourism Department’s Commissioner and Secretary Pi Lalrinzuali. This year the festival is going to be organised both in online and offline mode simultaneously.

“This year the committee has already decided to organise the Anthurium festival in virtual and offline (hybrid) which will include Short Documentary, Cultural dance, Recap Tour de Hmuifang and many more and it will be organised soon,” she informed.

The festival is for promoting Anthurium flower grown in the state and showcased rich Mizo customs and traditions.

The festival is organized every year by the Tourism and Horticulture Departments with support from the Central government. Every year the festival draws huge crowds.