Mizoram Sports Minister Felicitates Meritorious Students Of Aizawl East-II Constituency

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Tuesday, October 12, the Mizoram Sports Minister and Aizawl East-II constituency MLA, Robert Romawia Royte felicitated the candidates who recently passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), & Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination with flying colours.

The Northeast Consultancy Services (NECS) identified 17 families within the constituency and distributed Rs 2,50,000 cash incentives along with a certificate of appreciation.

This effort has been undertaken as part of the Young Mizo Association (YMA)’s plan, that asks Mizo couples to have more kids as their population is comparatively sparse in the state.

Accordingly, the Minister awarded such families with financial assistance upto Rs 1 lakh.

Mrs Ngurauvi, a resident of Tuithiang Veng, who have 7 sons and 8 daughters received cash worth Rs 1 lakh. While, Mrs Lianthangi, a resident of Chhinga Veng and the mother of 13 children has been awarded with a cash of Rs. 30,000.

Similarly, Mr. Kapliana, and Mrs Sangthuami, both residents of Chhinga veng along with Mrs Haitinhnemi, a resident of Armed Veng locality received cash prize upto Rs.20,000 each for having 12 children.

A consolation prize of Rs. 5,000 each was given to 12 families, incorporating of 8 children.