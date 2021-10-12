Naga-Political Issue : Nagaland Government Urges Centre & NSCN-IM To Sort-Out Differences

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Government has urged the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) to sort-out differences and find a solution to the Naga political issue at the earliest.

This was stated during a separate meeting held between the Nagaland Government, NSCN-IM representatives, and the retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Special Director & Centre’s interlocutor AK Mishra.

Accordingly, the state government appealed representatives of the outfit and Centre’s interlocutor to think more practically before reaching to any conclusion.

“We have to apply our mind and wisdom to bring a solution,” the state government delegation told the outfit.

The delegation further added that state government have been extending support to the Government of India (GoI) and NSCN-IM.

It is pertinent to note that peace talks between NSCN-IM and centre resumed on September 20, after 2 long years.

In 2015, the central government and the NSCN (IM) had signed a framework agreement, amid the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to PTI report, this major development came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years.

The first breakthrough has been marked in 1997, when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which commenced after India’s independence in 1947.