Sikkim : Police Detains Woman For Duping Insurance Policy Holder

NET Web Desk

Recently, an investigation team of the Geyzing Police apprehended a woman accused of allegedly duping a resident of West Sikkim by impersonating as an insurance agent.

Nabbed in Kolkata, the woman is among the key persons involved in the case.

Currently in the custody of Geyzing Police, the woman has been nabbed after a case was filed at Geyzing police station on August 30.

According to the complaint, a Reliance Life Insurance Policy holder from West Sikkim was duped with his hard-earned money worth Rs. 2,19,000 in different instalments by these accused operating out of Kolkata, informs an official release from senior superintendent of police (West).

Meanwhile, a case was registered by Geyzing police and an investigation team led by SHO Silash Tamang proceeded to Kolkata for apprehending the fraudsters.

The team was assisted by Anti-Terror Squad of Kolkata Police and the District Cyber Cell.

“After a stay of 10 days involving painstaking investigation, the investigation team managed to nab one of the main accused persons,” the release further states.