Sports Ministry Approves Establishment Of 19 ‘Khelo India’ Centres In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has approved the setting up of 19 Khelo India Centres in Nagaland.

The approval comes in pursuance to the proposal earlier submitted by the state Youth Resources and Sports Department.

According to the notification, 4 private organizations in connection with the same are already functioning in – Dimapur and Zunheboto, with sport disciplines : Football, Shooting, Badminton, Table Tennis.

While, 15 government organizations will be established in – Kohima, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Phek, Peren, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, and Wokha.

These organizations will focus on sport disciplines – Football, Hockey, Badminton, Shooting, Table Tennis, Wrestling, and Archery.

In addition, the state has one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) at IGS Stadium which has 3 priority disciplines – Boxing, Wrestling and Archery.

The setting up of the KISCE & KIC is on the verge of completion, which will be totally functional from November 2021.

Its worth mentioning that 4 KICs (private organization) and KISCE (IGS) is already functioning in the state.

The Department of Youth Resources & Sports further clarified that 24 Associations and 12 District Sports Councils, which are eligible for receiving the Grant-in-Aid.

All Olympic/ASIAN disciplines as approved by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) will come within this category.

Therefore, any other games (National and International) wish to be recognized for financial assistance under the Nagaland Government will be considered subject to the condition that particular game is recognized by the Indian Olympic Association.

It should have an exemplary record of sound activities, a recognized Association with valid Byelaws and Constitutions.

Besides, the specified game should also be registered under the Registrar of Societies of Nagaland under Home Department and approved by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA).