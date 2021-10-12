Tripura CM Inaugurates ‘Oxygen Park’ At The Outskirts Of Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday inaugurated an ‘Oxygen Park’ at Salbagan area in the outskirts of Agartala city.

The park has been set up in a dense forest area at the lap of Mother Nature. It covers an area of 29.6 hectares. The ‘Oxygen Park’ is equipped with various facilities – souvenir shop, children play zone and an open gym centre.

Visitors can also practice asanas in the dedicated yoga area. Wildflowers and medicinal plants have been sown in the park as well.

Addressing those present, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed that the government has revamped the production of oxygen through mechanical plants. Green areas are also being developed to replenish environmental oxygen.

“The newly developed park on the outskirts of Agartala will become one of the centers of healthy body and mind,” CM Deb hopped.

“Forests cover a large portion of the total land area. The Corona situation has taught people to feel the importance of oxygen even more. The Center-state jointly has set up a plant to provide adequate oxygen to every district in the state. The Smriti Van program is being successfully implemented in the state. This project is playing a special role in large-scale afforestation,” he further added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the state’s Forest Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma, BJP MLA Krishnadhan Das, PCCF and HoFF Dr. D K Sharma at the inauguration ceremony.