40.17 Lakh People To Be Given Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccine In Assam

NET Web Desk

A state-wide adult vaccination drive of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) for the age group 15-65 covering 40.17 lakh people was launched in Assam. The campaign was formally launched on Tuesday, October 12 by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta at Sonapur district hospital, outskirts of Guwahati.

Earlier, it was available only for 1-14 age group under Universal Vaccination Programme of the Union government.

The Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine was introduced for routine immunization in 181 endemic districts of the country. Two doses of the vaccine will be administered to the adults.

JE outbreak usually starts from March to September every year. So, the campaign has been launch in October this year. Around 1.47 lakh people under 99 development blocks will be covered in the first phase, said Mahanta.

So far JE outbreak killed 154 people in 2019, the highest since 2014. In 2015, fatalities stood at 135, 2016 it was 92, 87 in 2017. In 2018 it increased to 94.

The Health Minister also informed that a person can take the JE vaccine after 28 days of completing the Covid dose. The campaign will cover remote villages in nine districts- Kamrup, Dhubri, Goalpara, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Udalguri and South Salmara.