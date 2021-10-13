Arunachal Pradesh: Public Hearing Held For The Creation Of Kamle Forest Divison

NET Web Desk

A public hearing was conducted at the Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall on Monday, October 12 on the creation of the Kamle forest division.

During the hearing, Hapoli Forest Division DFO Abhinav Kumar, who is spearheading the initiative, informed that “the existing Tale Wildlife Sanctuary shall remain intact under the control of Hapoli forest division.”

Bunty Tao, RFO and nodal officer for Kamle forest division said, “No alteration of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary boundary is permitted in the present proposal. The 25 km point (hillside) on the Ziro-Daporijo road that falls under Tale reserve forest towards the east till it touches the boundary of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary shall be assumed as the proposed Kamle forest division boundary. The southern boundary of the Kamle forest division will start from a 25 km point on the Ziro-Daporijo road and follow a straight line till it meets the trijunction point of Tale reserve forest and Tale Wildlife Sanctuary. The forest department proposes a boundary for creation of the proposed Kamle forest division parallel with the revenue district boundary, as per government guidelines and criteria.”

The public hearing was lauded by Education Minister Taba Tedir of Arunachal and Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe and sought cooperation from the people of the districts to resolve boundary demarcation peacefully.

The DCs of Lower Subansiri and Kamle were further instructed to conduct hearings and meeting with the villagers and to submit reports to the DFO as early as possible.

Besides Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang and Kamle DC Adong Pertin, the meeting was attended by the ZPCs of Kamle (Biri Shanti Nido) and Lower Subansiri (Likha Sangchhore), ZPMs, and representatives of various NGOs.