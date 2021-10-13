Assam: Scribes Suspended For Their Alleged Involvement In Extortion

NET Web Desk

Four scribes belonging to Doomdooma Press Club(DPC) were suspended for their involvement in extortion. A case has been registered against the scribes in Kakapather Police station (case No. 41/2021 U/s 448/419/353/384/34 IPC) as FIRs were filed by Shankar Bhagat and Manoranjan Neog on Saturday.

The accused made a demand of ₹ 50,000 before the Headmaster of Tongona Hindi LP school Shankar Bhagat on the ground of misappropriation of midday meal sanctioned amount.

The deal was settled at ₹40,000 and an amount of twenty thousand was paid in advance and the remaining to be cleared on Saturday. Gandhi Mahanand of Tongona was sent by the scribes to collect the remaining amount but he fled as the news of extortion spread to most people in the area.

The Officer-in-charge of Kakapather PS said that no arrest has been done so far. Their mobile phones were found to be switched off.

According to Tinsukia SP Debajit Deori, the case registered against the scribes is non-bailable and investigation is ongoing.