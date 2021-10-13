Hima Das Reaches Patiala To Train, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NET Web Desk

Dhing Express Hima Das has tested positive for Covid-19. She had reached Patiala to resume her training. After the heartbreak of failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, she had taken some off. She was recuperating from a hamstring injury which she had sustained in the qualifiers.

According to an Indian Express report, Hima Das had reached Patiala on the 10th of October. While she was in Guwahati on the 8th and 9th she had complained of mild exhaustion. “She must have tested positive during compulsory tests at Patiala,” a local coach said,” the report quoted a local coach.

Hima’s manager tried to allay any fears about her health. The camp is slated to begin in the last week of October for which Hima had reached earlier to get a headstart. Other participants of the camp are yet to reach the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Punjab.

Hima Das felt short of the Tokyo Olympics qualifying mark by 22.80 seconds. In the past few months, she had come under serious criticism for her alleged lackadaisical attitude towards her training and preparations with many in media writing her off. Hima had refuted all such allegations claiming that she was going to make a better comeback once she gets better.