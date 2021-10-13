India All Set To Achieve 100 Crore Milestone In Covid-19 Vaccinations In 5 Days

– NET Bureau

In 4/5 days India will administer 100crore vaccine doses. According to sources in Union Health Ministry by October 19, India will make the world record to administer 100crore vaccine doses.

Till now 73percent of the adult population is vaccinated with one dose and 30percent got both doses. Moreover, 8 crore vaccine is in stock to surpass the 100crore milestone.

According to political analysts, BJP led central government will expedite the vaccination drive covering the entire population as it wants to showcase the success of the inoculation drive in the upcoming elections.