JeM Commander Sham Sofi Killed In An Encounter In J&K’s Tral

NET Web Desk

A top Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM) commander was gunned downed by security forces in an encounter at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist was identified by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as Sham Sofi.

“Top JeM commander Sham Sofi killed in Tral encounter.” Kumar informed.

Security forces and police were actively engaged in encounter. Later it was informed that one terrorist was eliminated during the ongoing operation at Tilwani Mohalla.

The situation escalated on the backdrop of security forces neutralising seven terrorists over the past two days.

On Monday, five Indian Army soldiers were martyred including a JCO during operation in the Poonch-Rajouri district.

In two other operations in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, five terrorists were eliminated while two other terrorists were killed earlier in two different operations in Anantnag and Bandipora districts.