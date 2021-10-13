Justice Indrajit Mohanty Sworn In As 6th Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Justice Indrajit Mohanty was sworn in as the sixth Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, October 12th. Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya administered the oath of office at the new Raj Bhavan here in Agartala city.

Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty arrived in the state on a flight from Rajasthan to Kolkata on Monday afternoon with his wife Rabita Mohanty and family members. He was serving as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

After taking the oath, the newly appointed Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Indrajith Mohanty got acquainted with the members of the Cabinet and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries.

Speaking to the reporters he said, “ The Durgotsab is currently underway in Tripura. I have taken charge as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with the blessings of Goddess Durga in the holy land of Maa Tripureshwari. There is no greater blessing than this. I have got an opportunity to work for the people of Tripura.”

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath, Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakraborty, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and Director General of Police VS Yadav were present in the oath-taking ceremony.