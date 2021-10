NET Web Desk

A police bus with 22 policemen onboard from the 2nd Battalion of Mizoram police met with an accident at Vai-awt area.

They were on the way back to Lunglei. However, no casualty or serious injury was reported.

Fortunately, Minister Dr. K. Beichhua, who is also a Surgeon was nearby for his visit to Lungsen village and immediately rush to the spot to care for the injured.

Other Medical teams and police officials also reached on time.