Nagaland: Keoshu Yimchunger Wins 58 Shamator-Chessore Seat Uncontested

NET Web Desk

Keoshu Yimchunger was declared the winner of the 58 Shamator-Chessore assembly seat by its returning officer today. Yimchunger, a member of the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won the seat uncontested as a candidate of the all-party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government. The seat was supposed to go for polls on October 30th.

As no other candidates had filed their nominations the Returning Officer B. Henok Buchem, handed the certification of election to Yimchunger today on October 13, 2021, the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The last date for filing nominations was October 8th. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton had declared support for Yimchunger on October 5th. Following suit, the Naga People’s Front(NPF) too passed a resolution on the very evening of not fielding any candidate as part of the all-party UDA Government thus leaving the seat uncontested.

The seat became vacant when its sitting MLA, a NDPP legislator Toshi Wungtung passed away in July. The deceased MLA was acting as the advisor to the Information and Public Relations Dept, State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) and Village Guards.