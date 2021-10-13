Narendra Modi Launches Ambitious PM GatiShakti To Power Indian Economy

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ambitious ‘PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan’ to bring a paradigm shift in the infrastructural landscape of India. The landmark project envisaging multimodal connectivity of economic zones was launched by a push of a button at the new Pragati Maidan complex.

Speaking at the launch of #PMGatiShakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. https://t.co/ROeC1IaJwl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

An important step in PM Modi’s Aatmanirbhar India vision GatiShakti aims to expeditely power projects under the $1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and boost the goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy. The ambitious plan conceives a centralised portal to tie in and orchestrate infrastructural initiatives already initiated or planned by sixteen central ministries and departments.

We always heard – Work in Progress. This became synonymous with red-tapism, delays and ineffective governance. Now is the time for: Will for progress. Work for progress. Wealth for progress. Plan for progress. Preference for progress. pic.twitter.com/DE62yoZGqd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

Prime Minister Modi informed that PM GatiShakti aims to cut time consumed by logistical delays, increase the cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.

While speaking on the occasion PM Modi spoke about the increase in speed in which the infrastructure projects of the country have picked up speed in the last 6-7 years.

Lack of political will adversely impacted infrastructure creation. We are adopting a whole of the government approach to remove silos and create a correct atmosphere for economic transformation. pic.twitter.com/ZBVKjXQC6D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

The first interstate natural gas pipeline in India was commissioned in 1987. After this, till 2014, i.e. in 27 years, a 15,000 km-long natural gas pipeline was built. Today, work is going on for a more than 16,000 km long gas pipeline across the country. He added that this work is targeted to be completed in the next 5-6 years.

A few glimpses of the ground we have covered since 2014 in diverse sectors such as railways, roads, optical fibre network and more… pic.twitter.com/i539OJpsHA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

In the last 7 years, more than 9 thousand kilometres of railway lines have been doubled. In the 5 years before 2014, only 3000 km of railways were electrified. In the last 7 years, more than 24000 kilometres of railway tracks have been electrified, Shri Modi informed. running on only about 250 km of track.

In the last few years, we have seen a record rise in the number of: Mega food parks. Fishing clusters. Fishing harbours. Likewise, India is getting two defence corridors, manufacturing clusters and more. This will boost economic activity. pic.twitter.com/suGsInxfw2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

The Prime Minister said in order to increase the income of the farmers and fishermen of the country, the infrastructure related to processing is also being expanded rapidly. In 2014, there were only 2 Mega Food Parks in the country. Today 19 Mega Food Parks are functioning in the country. Now the target is to take their number to more than 40. There were just 5 waterways in 2014, today India has 13 functional waterways. Turnaround time of the vessels at the ports has come down to 27 hours from 41 hours in 2014.

PM Modi has launched the ambitious project at a time when the Indian economy is trying to recover from the crippling blows from multiple waves of coronavirus. The