Tripura Best In Northeast On Disclosure Of Information On Pollution

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura State Pollution Control Board has the best performance ranking among State Pollution Control Boards in the northeastern region of India, according to a report published by the Centre for Science & Environment, New Delhi.

The performances of all the State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees in the country were rated based on public disclosure of information of various regulatory activities under the Water Act 1974, and Air Act 1981 in the report.

Thirty-one boards/committees were evaluated based on essential information disclosed on their websites.

Speaking with Northeast Today, Prof. B.K. Agarwala, Chairman, Tripura State Pollution Control Board said that the Tripura State Pollution Control Board ranked 17th position and this was higher than all other boards in North East India.

Meghalaya, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur State Pollution Control Boards ranked 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 28, and 29 positions, respectively (www. cseindia.org).