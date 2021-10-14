Assam Chief Minister Welcomes Extension Of BSF’s Operational Jurisdiction

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the revision of the Border Security Force’s area of ‘Operational Jurisdiction’ in Assam. He said that the extension of the area of operation for BSF in coordination with the state police will act as a ‘deterrent’ for’ cross border smuggling’ and ‘illegal infiltration

“Assam welcomes the extension of BSF’s operational jurisdiction. In coordination with state police, this move will serve as a strong deterrent for defeating cross-border smuggling & illegal infiltration. It strengths national security and national interest,” said Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday through a gazette notification revised the ‘schedule’ extending border stretch wherein BSF would have the power to arrest, operate and seize as per various acts and the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the new notification, the BSF’s jurisdiction is extended up to 50 KM from the border in Assam. Earlier the BSF could operate only up to 15KM inside the state. The same rule will be applicable in West Bengal and Punjab.